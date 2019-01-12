× Multiple wrecks trigger I-65 shutdown; ISP handles over 100 crashes

Northbound Interstate 65 was closed for hours Saturday around the 175-mile marker because of overturned and jack-knifed vehicles, contributing to what the Indiana State Police said were more than 100 accidents on central Indiana roadways.

One of those wrecks turned deadly on Interstate 70 near Greenfield, which was also closed for a portion of Saturday.

In the I-65 wrecks, minor injuries were reported; however, no one was taken to the hospital.

Troopers said a semi-truck was traveling too fast for the weather conditions and jack-knifed across the interstate. Two additional semi-trucks and a passenger car collided attempting to avoid the jackknife.

Meanwhile, a second collision occurred on the overpass at State Road 25 in Tippecanoe County, where one semi-truck overturned and two others jack-knifed.

Clean-up took until the early evening hours to complete before the interstate could be re-opened.

While the ISP had urged Hoosiers to stay indoors and not venture out in the snow storm, some motorists didn’t head that request. Police also said many of those who decided to travel despite the storm warning failed to slow down while driving in the wintry conditions – which contributed to the majority of the crashes.