Click here for delays and closings

IFD and IMPD search for missing person after car crashes into pond

Posted 5:54 am, January 12, 2019, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Fire Department dispatched two dive rescue teams after a car crashed into a pond this morning just before 3 a.m. The crash occurred at the 5000 block of Amber Creek Place. According to IFD, one occupant escaped the vehicle unharmed and reported there was another person inside.

Multiple searches of the pond turned up nothing. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has taken over the scene.

This is an ongoing story that will be updated as more details become available.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.