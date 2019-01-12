× IFD and IMPD search for missing person after car crashes into pond

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Fire Department dispatched two dive rescue teams after a car crashed into a pond this morning just before 3 a.m. The crash occurred at the 5000 block of Amber Creek Place. According to IFD, one occupant escaped the vehicle unharmed and reported there was another person inside.

Multiple searches of the pond turned up nothing. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has taken over the scene.

This is an ongoing story that will be updated as more details become available.