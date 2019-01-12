INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — All eight varieties of Girl Scout cookies go on sale today for $5 per box. The cookie sales are the biggest fundraiser for the Girl Scouts every year. In addition to buying your own box, you can participate in Operation Cookie Drop and buy cookies for community heroes. You can buy cookies from any Girl Scout throughout the month of January, and booth sales begin in February. The cookies stay on sale until March.
Girl Scout cookie sales begin today
