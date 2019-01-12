Click here for delays and closings

Girl Scout cookie sales begin today

Posted 3:04 am, January 12, 2019, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — All eight varieties of Girl Scout cookies go on sale today for $5 per box. The cookie sales are the biggest fundraiser for the Girl Scouts every year. In addition to buying your own box, you can participate in Operation Cookie Drop and buy cookies for community heroes. You can buy cookies from any Girl Scout throughout the month of January, and booth sales begin in February. The cookies stay on sale until March.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.