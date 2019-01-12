× Authorities search for missing person after car crashes into pond

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Authorities looking for a missing person a car crashed into a pond Saturday morning just before 3 a.m.

The crash occurred at the 5000 block of Amber Creek Place. According to IFD, one occupant escaped the vehicle unharmed and reported there was another person inside.

Multiple searches of the pond turned up nothing. IMPD took over the scene.

2:55 AM – #IFD Tactical Dive Rescue Teams 7 & 14 search retention pond at 5011 Amber Creek Place for possible person in car after one occupant escapes ok on own & reports. Multiple searches in & around car and on bank find nothing. Scene released to @IMPDnews pic.twitter.com/lG9qdrbfpb — IFD NEWS (@IFD_NEWS) January 12, 2019

This is an ongoing story that will be updated as more details become available.