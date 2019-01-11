× Your dog or cat can help save lives by donating blood

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — When a dog is hit by a car, contracts fleas or gets into rat bait, it needs blood just like a human. Unfortunately, there’s a national shortage.

“Every day we receive calls from hospitals all over the country in need of blood products, but we have no blood to spare,” Dr. Kelly Robertson, department head of the IndyVet Blood Donation Center, said. “Hospitals are waiting four to six weeks before we can send them any blood.”

Here are the answers to some frequently asked questions about how your dog, cat or horse can donate blood — and potentially save up to four lives with a single donation.

Can my dog donate blood?

Requirements vary by donation center, but the Blood Donation Center at IndyVet, an emergency and specialty veterinary hospital, requires dogs to be between 1 and 8 years old, weigh at least 35 pounds and be disease-free.

Dogs must also have never received a blood transfusion, be current on all vaccinations, be taking heartworm, flea and tick preventatives, and pass blood, blood-typing and infectious disease screenings.

