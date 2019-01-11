× Winter Storm will bring heavy snow to Central Indiana this weekend

It’s on its way! Heavy snow is marching toward Central Indiana. A Winter Storm Warning in effect from midnight tonight through 7 AM Sunday morning. If you need to get out and wrap up any last minute tasks, you still have plenty of time this evening. Snow moves into southwestern Indiana late tonight, and it will be closer to 11 PM – midnight before we really start to see some steady snow showers in South Central Indiana.

The bulk of the snow begins tomorrow morning and last through early evening. Plan on a couple inches of snow on the ground by the time you’re waking up on Saturday. Higher snow totals will come by tomorrow late morning and afternoon. At times, snowfall rates could reach 1″-2″ per hour.

Snow tapers off by early Sunday morning. By that time, many will likely have seen around 5″-7″ of snow, with higher pockets, especially in West Central Indiana, seeing near 8″ of snow.

We will continue to update the timing, track and totals of this snow storm as new data comes in. Be safe!