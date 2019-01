× UPDATE: Crews reopen northbound I-65 near Lebanon after crash with injury

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. – At least one person was injured in a crash on northbound I-65 near Lebanon on Friday.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office says it happened near State Road 39 shortly before 6:30 p.m.

The collision closed the northbound lanes for quite some time, but they have since reopened.

It’s unclear how many people were injured or what the extent of their injuries are.