These are the best Indy sports bars to watch the Colts playoff games

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — As the Colts prepare to take on the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium, fans are getting charged up and ready to cheer on the blue!
If you don’t have plans lined up to watch the big game and are looking to get out and experience the excitement with other Colts fans, here is a list of some of the best sports bars around town to watch the playoffs.
Check it out!
8617 Allisonville Rd., Indianapolis
-Over 80 HDTVs, 12 projection screens, arcade games, jukebox, shuffleboard and Wi-Fi
814 Broad Ripple Ave., Indianapolis
-Serves lunch, dinner and drinks
255 S Meridian St., Indianapolis
-Features 35-40 taps of new, favorite and standby drafts chilled and ready to pour
-Current special: Friday – Sunday: $5 select pitchers
49 W Maryland St., Indianapolis
-Offering “The Big Game VIP Package” with premium seating and game viewing, plus an endless buffet. $25/person
719 Mass Ave., Indianapolis
8211 E 116th St., Fishers
-Features an extensive beer list with taps featuring a mix of imports and local craft beer, an award-winning food menu, and plenty of HD TV’s
3720 E 82nd St., Indianapolis
-Offers 60 taps and delicious food with Indy’s finest selection of local and regional craft beer
10 S West St., Indianapolis
-Offers American fare and beer in a group-friendly setting with numerous TVs for watching games
5602 N Keystone Ave., Indianapolis
-This bar and restaurant specializes in made-to-order steaks, hand-breaded tenderloins and famous thin crust pizza, and offers eight HD televisions
201 S Meridian St., Indianapolis
831 Broad Ripple Ave., Indianapolis
-Serves lunch, dinner and drinks and is great for groups
7041 E 10th St., Indianapolis
-Located on Indy’s east side, this is a place for friends and family to gather for good drinks, food and a welcoming atmosphere
3905 E 96th St., Indianapolis
-A craft beer sports bar offering shareable appetizers, innovative crafted burgers and unique entrees
-Offers guests a comfortable, casual dining experience, a full menu, and a variety of events
6880 E 82nd St., Indianapolis
-Features wall-to-wall TVs with sports from ever angle and signature 29 degree draft beer
-A family-friendly Grill & Pub with a diverse menu featuring award-winning jumbo wings, burgers, warps, salads and cold beer
15 W Maryland St., Indianapolis
-Offers a menu with 100 beers from local and imported breweries