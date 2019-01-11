These are the best Indy sports bars to watch the Colts playoff games

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — As the Colts prepare to take on the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium, fans are getting charged up and ready to cheer on the blue!

If you don’t have plans lined up to watch the big game and are looking to get out and experience the excitement with other Colts fans, here is a list of some of the best sports bars around town to watch the playoffs.

Check it out!

Ale Emporium

8617 Allisonville Rd., Indianapolis

-Over 80 HDTVs, 12 projection screens, arcade games, jukebox, shuffleboard and Wi-Fi

Average Joe’s Sports Pub

814 Broad Ripple Ave., Indianapolis

-Serves lunch, dinner and drinks

Brothers Bar & Grill

255 S Meridian St., Indianapolis

-Features 35-40 taps of new, favorite and standby drafts chilled and ready to pour

Buffalo Wild Wings

Five Indianapolis locations

-Current special: Friday – Sunday: $5 select pitchers

Champps Kitchen + Bar

49 W Maryland St., Indianapolis

-Offering “The Big Game VIP Package” with premium seating and game viewing, plus an endless buffet. $25/person

Chatham Tap

719 Mass Ave., Indianapolis

8211 E 116th St., Fishers

-Features an extensive beer list with taps featuring a mix of imports and local craft beer, an award-winning food menu, and plenty of HD TV’s

The District Tap

3720 E 82nd St., Indianapolis

-Offers 60 taps and delicious food with Indy’s finest selection of local and regional craft beer

High Velocity Sports Bar

10 S West St., Indianapolis

-Offers American fare and beer in a group-friendly setting with numerous TVs for watching games

Keystone Sports Review

5602 N Keystone Ave., Indianapolis

-This bar and restaurant specializes in made-to-order steaks, hand-breaded tenderloins and famous thin crust pizza, and offers eight HD televisions

Kilroy’s Bar & Grill

201 S Meridian St., Indianapolis

831 Broad Ripple Ave., Indianapolis

-Serves lunch, dinner and drinks and is great for groups

Manley’s Irish Mutt

7041 E 10th St., Indianapolis

-Located on Indy’s east side, this is a place for friends and family to gather for good drinks, food and a welcoming atmosphere

Scotty’s Brewhouse

3905 E 96th St., Indianapolis

-A craft beer sports bar offering shareable appetizers, innovative crafted burgers and unique entrees

Stacked Pickle

Three Indianapolis locations

-Offers guests a comfortable, casual dining experience, a full menu, and a variety of events

Twin Peaks

6880 E 82nd St., Indianapolis

-Features wall-to-wall TVs with sports from ever angle and signature 29 degree draft beer

Wings Ect.

Three Indianapolis locations

-A family-friendly Grill & Pub with a diverse menu featuring award-winning jumbo wings, burgers, warps, salads and cold beer

Yard House

15 W Maryland St., Indianapolis

-Offers a menu with 100 beers from local and imported breweries