Some Colts fans heading to Kansas City as officials urge Hoosiers to stay off roads

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – When Indianapolis resident Adam Dyer and his friends bought the tickets to Saturday’s Colts vs. Chiefs playoff game, the forecast in Kansas City looked a little different.

Now, it appears the die-hard Colts fans will be driving straight into a weather system that will dump around seven inches of snow in some central Indiana areas.

“Originally we were going to leave at six o’clock tonight, but everybody took a half day today. We’re going to try to beat it, but it’s already getting pretty bad out there from what we’ve seen,” Dwyer said.

Dyer says seeing the Colts in a playoff game greatly outweighed his concerns about the incoming weather.

“We’re more worried about the game. It should be interesting, hopefully we make it,” he said.

Meanwhile, Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett is asking Hoosiers to stay off the roads if they can help it.

Mayor Hogsett, along with officials from the Indianapolis Department of Public Works and the National Weather Service, held a press conference Friday updating residents on city weather plans.

Both DPW and INDOT will have a full call-out of plow/salt truck drivers on snow patrol this weekend. DPW says they will have 80 drivers out on city roadways, while INDOT will have 200 drivers patrolling the interstates once the snow starts.

“While our goal is snow removal and clear streets are priority is your safety…And if you must drive please remember this; do not crowd the plow,” DPW director Dan Parker said.

State police also say all of their officers will be on standby should any emergencies arise.