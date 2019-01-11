Click here for delays and closings

She’s Lovin’ It! Kind-hearted customer gives McDonald’s worker a new car

Vicki Anderson hugs Chris Ellis after receiving a new car. (Photo: Denise Panik via FOX4KC)

SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kansas — Chris Ellis is a regular customer at the South Hutchinson McDonald’s, located outside of Wichita — and sees Vicki regularly behind the counter.

Recently, Vicki had told Chris that her car had died, and she had no way to get to work.

On Thursday, Ellis and her son gifted Vicki a car – according to FOX4 Kansas City.

Denise Panek captured the gift on video; you can see that video below. In the video, Ellis says the car had belonged to his son, and both gave her a hug. He also had one request for Vicki: to pay it forward to someone else.

