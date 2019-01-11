× She’s Lovin’ It! Kind-hearted customer gives McDonald’s worker a new car

SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kansas — Chris Ellis is a regular customer at the South Hutchinson McDonald’s, located outside of Wichita — and sees Vicki regularly behind the counter.

Recently, Vicki had told Chris that her car had died, and she had no way to get to work.

On Thursday, Ellis and her son gifted Vicki a car – according to FOX4 Kansas City.

Denise Panek captured the gift on video; you can see that video below. In the video, Ellis says the car had belonged to his son, and both gave her a hug. He also had one request for Vicki: to pay it forward to someone else.