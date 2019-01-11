× Parents of Alexandria baby who died of heroin intoxication facing neglect charges

ALEXANDRIA, Ind. – Two Alexandria parents are facing neglect charges in connection with the death of their infant son.

The child, 4-month-old Leelan Jones, passed away on February 27, 2018. Authorities say his cause of death has been heroin intoxication.

The Madison County Prosecutor’s Office told CBS4 on Friday that neglect charges have been filed against Leelan’s parents, 28-year-old Daniel E. Jones and 29-year-old Tiffany McNutt.

Jones and McNutt had not been booked into the county jail as of 7 p.m. Friday.