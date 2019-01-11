TRAFFIC: Standoff on I-65 NB near 38th Street after police chase ends
Click here for delays and closings

Parents of Alexandria baby who died of heroin intoxication facing neglect charges

Posted 7:29 pm, January 11, 2019, by , Updated at 07:32PM, January 11, 2019

Leelan Jones (Photo courtesy of Randall and Roberts Westfield Road Funeral Center)

ALEXANDRIA, Ind. – Two Alexandria parents are facing neglect charges in connection with the death of their infant son.

The child, 4-month-old Leelan Jones, passed away on February 27, 2018. Authorities say his cause of death has been heroin intoxication.

The Madison County Prosecutor’s Office told CBS4 on Friday that neglect charges have been filed against Leelan’s parents, 28-year-old Daniel E. Jones and 29-year-old Tiffany McNutt.

Jones and McNutt had not been booked into the county jail as of 7 p.m. Friday.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.