× Northbound I-65 closed near Lebanon due to crash with at least 1 person injured

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. – A crash has closed all northbound lanes of I-65 near State Road 39 in Boone County.

The county sheriff’s office says at least one person has been injured in the crash, which is near Lebanon.

Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes as they travel northbound near mile marker 139.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.