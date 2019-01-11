× Man arrested for suspected road-rage shooting on I-465

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– A Camby man was arrested Friday in connection with a suspected road rage shooting on I-465.

The shooting occurred around 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 27 in the northbound lanes of I-465 near 56th Street, on the city’s west side.

IMPD detectives believe a road rage incident led to the shooting.

No injuries were reported in the incident, but bullet holes were located in the victim’s driver’s side door.

Police got a description of the suspect’s vehicle from witnesses, giving investigators enough information for a search warrant. That warrant led to the arrest of 37-year-old Billy Robinson of Camby.

Robinson faces preliminary charges of criminal recklessness and pointing a firearm.