Standoff between police, suspect closes ramp from 38th Street to northbound I-65 after chase

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The ramp from 38th Street to northbound I-65 has been closed due to a standoff between police and a suspect.

Police are surrounding a vehicle that led officers on a chase through downtown Indianapolis Friday afternoon.

Authorities say the driver was wanted on charges of battery on a police officer and he was armed at the time of the chase. A standoff is underway and SWAT is on scene.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.