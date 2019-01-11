× Indiana sees its 4th flu death of the season

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indiana has now recorded its fourth influenza-related death of the 2018-19 season, according to the Indiana State Department of Health’s weekly influenza report.

Like the three previous deaths, the department said the latest victim was over the age of 50.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control indicates that the flu is now widespread in Indiana.

In the past couple of weeks, flu activity across Indiana has gone from moderate and regional to high and widespread.

Flu season typically runs through May.

Health officials recommend Hoosiers protect their families by getting a flu shot if they haven’t already and to take precautions, including frequent hand-washing and covering their mouths when coughing.