× DPW, INDOT prepare for first snow storm of 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Snow prep is happening now ahead of the winter storm coming this weekend.

Crews are pre-treating the roads ahead of several inches of snow expected to fall tomorrow. According to our meteorologists, central Indiana could see between 4 to 7 inches of snow.

DPW has over 70 trucks ready to go. A mild winter put them in good shape with supplies with plenty of salt and brine to get us through the weekend.

DPW hits all the primary roads, but here’s a reminder for the side streets: we must have 6 inches of snowfall in one snow event before DPW activates private contractors to plow side streets.

We’ll keep you posted if we reach that amount!

As for INDOT, they’re also in good shape in terms of supplies and trucks.

They started pre-treating major roads with brine on Thursday, and that continues today in advance of the snow. They say this will allow the brine to soak into the road and keep the snow from bonding to the road.

Ultimately, this makes it easier when the plows eventually go through to push off that snow.

Once the snow starts, a full call out of 200 drivers will hit the roads across the district, including 65 in Indianapolis.

DPW will have a press conference at 10 a.m. to discuss their plan for this weekend. We will live stream it here.