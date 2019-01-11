Colts fans heading to Kansas City, despite the snow

TRAFFIC: Standoff on I-65 NB near 38th Street after police chase ends
Posted 9:27 pm, January 11, 2019, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Bill Wright has been a lifelong fan of the Indianapolis Colts. Well, at least since 1984.

"I actually remember when they came in town," recounted Wright. "I actually passed them on 465.”

Born and raised in Indianapolis, Wright remembers seeing the moving trucks make that secret trip from Baltimore back in 1984. He had no idea the excitement that move would bring to his life for the next 35 years.

"That was exciting. That was really exciting," Wright said. "I mean that was a big step up for Indianapolis to have a national sports team like that here.”

Now, Wright is gearing up for a trip of his own. He's renting out an RV for the weekend to make the more than seven-hour drive to Kansas City.

"The closer we get to it the more anxious I get and excited," Wright said of the game. "This will be my first time in Arrowhead Stadium.”

Wright is the former Chief of the Danville Police Department. He's going with a group of 11 people, most of them officers with the department. He thinks the game will result in a Colts win over the MVP candidate Patrick Mahomes.

"I’m not worried about them," Wright said. "I'm not worried about anyone else in the league for that matter.”

Wright says he has a feeling the Colts will go 1-0 this week, and the next week. If that happens, the Colts will be on their way to the Super Bowl. But regardless of the outcome, he believes this season has already been a success

“Oh yeah, this season has been an absolute success," Wright said. "Look where we came from, look where we are, and look where we’re going."

