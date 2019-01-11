× Cold Friday then a wintry mess Saturday

Friday will be easy! Just seasonably cold with highs in the 30s. The wind is noticeably quiet so wind chill isn't a huge factor. We saw more clearing this morning SW of Indianapolis so those areas are starting off much colder in the teens. Clouds will keep increasing on Friday.

No real issues as long as you're in bed by 2am. Friday evening will be quiet and the snow won't really start falling until early, early Saturday morning. The snow will undoubtedly make travel difficult on Saturday. All day. We really could use some snow. This is the fifth year in a row that we've had a noticeably slow start to the snow season. In fact, we're missing about ten inches. This weekend's snow should put quite a dent in that deficit. The snow is coming our way from the Southern Plains. We'll see rain their way mixing into all snow as the system slides our direction. All of us in Central Indiana WILL be shoveling- there's no doubt there. The models started the week fairly consistent on totals but we've seen the numbers rise a lot over the last 20 hours. Right now, my best forecast says 3 inches areawide with Indianapolis between 4-6 inches. I am leaning toward more confidence that there will be some areas with as many as 7 inches. It is unlikely that will be widespread, though. Snow will exit Saturday morning and we'll have time to dig out before the work week begins. Ready your sleds and find come carrots for a snowman nose!