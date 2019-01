× Bears hire Chuck Pagano as defensive coordinator

CHICAGO — The Chicago Bears announced the hiring of Chuck Pagano as their defensive coordinator, Friday evening.

The former Colts’ head coach replaces Vic Fangio, who left the Bears to take the head coaching gig with the Denver Broncos.

We have hired Chuck Pagano as our defensive coordinator. Welcome to Chicago, Coach!#DaBears pic.twitter.com/WnkuXLkf3I — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) January 12, 2019

Pagano led the Horseshoes from 2012-17, compiling a 53-43 record. He went 3-3 in the playoffs, including helping the franchise to the AFC Championship game in the 2014 season.