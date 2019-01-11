Body cam footage to be released after Lafayette officer shot fellow cop while serving warrant

Officer Aaron Wright

LAFAYETTE, Ind. – A review board will release its initial findings into an accidental shooting that seriously injured a Lafayette police officer.

A press conference is scheduled for 10 a.m., and police are planning to release body camera video of the incident.

Police say Officer Aaron Wright shot Officer Lane Butler in the back on Tuesday.

Officer Lane Butler

It happened when a dog charged at the officers while they were serving an arrest warrant.

Butler is recovering at the hospital. Wright is on paid administrative leave.

