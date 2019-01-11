Authorities searching for Indianapolis man and woman charged in Missouri murder

CALLAWAY COUNTY, Mo. – A man and woman from Indianapolis are wanted for a murder in Callaway County, Missouri.

The county’s prosecuting attorney has charged Ruben Corales Cabrera, 33, and Emily Ricketts, 22, with murder in the first degree. Cabrera is also facing an armed criminal action charge.

The county’s sheriff’s office says Cabrera and Ricketts are considered armed and dangerous.

The charges against the duo stem from the ongoing investigation into the murder of Lauro Garza-Perez in the 1500 block of Old Highway 40, near the Boone County line on Sunday.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Cabrera or Ricketts is asked to contact law enforcement immediately and not approach either person.

Information can be provided anonymously by calling Callaway County Crime Stoppers at 573-592-2474 or electronically at callawaysheriff.org/crime-stoppers.