2 men wanted after Kokomo police say they robbed One Stop Express

KOKOMO, Ind. – The Kokomo Police Department is searching for two men who robbed a One Stop Express on Friday.

Officers were called to the convenience store at 615 North Washington on a reported robbery with shots fired at about 4:15 p.m.

When the men entered the business, witnesses told police one approached the counter, while the other stayed by the front door. The man who approached the counter then reportedly tried to steal a display case filled with merchandise. After a physical struggle with a clerk, the suspect took possession of the display case and the two suspects fled the store, according to witnesses.

As the clerk began chasing the two suspects, police say one of the suspects fired a shot at the employee.

Witnesses say the two suspects ran to the area of Monroe Street, where they were picked up by a black mid-sized SUV with tinted windows. Police say the SUV was last seen traveling eastbound on Monroe Street towards Washington.

No injuries were reported. Police say the suspects took an undisclosed amount of cell phone and CBD accessories.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Detective Scott Purtee at (765) 456-7322 or the KPD Hotline at (765) 456-7017.