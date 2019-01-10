× State unveils 2-year budget; includes more money for DCS, school safety, teacher pay raises

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Governor Eric Holcomb’s office has unveiled the state budget, which will fund state agencies for the next two years. Thursday morning at the statehouse, Micah Vincent, Indiana’s Director of the Office of Management and Budget, presented the multi-billion dollar budget to state lawmakers.

Among the notable items included in the biennium budget are more money for DCS, added funds for school safety, and money to increase teacher pay.

According to officials, DCS will receive about $965.3 million dollars each year for the next two years. The struggling agency was at the center of a report which recommended added funding in order to fix some of the problems it is facing.

The state also plans to fully fund its Medicaid programs for the next two years, along with an additional $20 million going to augment teacher salaries.

There will also be an additional $14 million set aside for school safety improvements, which is separate from the standard K-12 funding.

Officials say in order to craft which agencies got which funds, the baseline for each agency was established by taking the amount an agency spent in fiscal year 2018, and then adding on to it. Officials say no agency will receive less money than it spent in 2018.

Discussions have been had regarding additional state funding for the Capital Improvement Board, or CIB, which manages and finances Indianapolis buildings that have a public benefit, like Lucas Oil Stadium and Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Officials say those talks are ongoing, and no funding was including in the budget presented Thursday.

The state also announced it will no longer subsidize Amtrak’s Hoosier State Line, which it says the Department of Transportation has been informed of.