Police recover 57 pigeons from dumpster at I-65 rest stop

WHITE COUNTY, Ind. – Indiana State Police say 57 pigeons were found in a dumpster at a I-65 rest stop last month.

Police say a state trooper discovered the birds in cardboard boxes when he was called to the rest stop in White County at about 1:30 a.m.

Wildlife rehabilitators Kim Hoover of Pulaski County and Kelly Thomas of “A Critters Chance” helped police recover the pigeons that had been thrown away.

Hoover says the birds most likely came from a homing pigeon race, where they’re taken to a designated location and fly back to their roost. According to Hoover, people bet large sums of money on when and if the pigeons return.

Hoover told police she’s received pigeons to rehabilitate in the past, but never more than one or two at a time.

“In my 40 years of being a certified wildlife rehabilitator, this has been a first,” Hoover told police.

Police say the pigeons were unable to fly when they were recovered due to poor conditions. As a result of injuries and malnutrition, police say five of the birds were deceased at the scene and an additional two had since passed.

The remaining 50 pigeons are recovering and will be available for adoption as they regain their health in the upcoming weeks, according to police. If you would like to learn how adopt the birds, contact “A Critters Chance” at (765)430-5610.