New USS Indianapolis crewmembers meet with survivors of 1945 attack

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Before a new documentary on the USS Indianapolis aired, survivors of the sinking got to meet the crew of the new USS Indianapolis combat ship.

The meeting took place in Jacksonville, Florida. The survivors shared their experiences with sailors about the events of the 1945 attack.

One commander said hearing their stories gives the crew a sense of history and connection to their ship’s namesake.

The new documentary shares the discovery of the wreckage under the Philippine Sea. The ship had completed a secret mission to deliver components of the atomic bomb that was dropped on Hiroshima, but the ship was hit by Japanese torpedoes on July 30.

Hundreds of sailors plunged into the ocean with no food or water.

“This shows their fate and that they had not been forgotten,” said Culinary Specialist 1st Class Cesar A. Torres, assigned to Indianapolis (LCS 17). “It inspires me to be a better Sailor.”

The documentary premiered on PBS on Jan. 8. You can watch it in its entirety below.