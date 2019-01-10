× Man arrested for December murder

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Indianapolis police announced a man was arrested in connection with a murder in December on the south side.

Allen Chadwick Fender, 29, was arrested on charges of murder and unlawful possession of a firearm in the death of David Smith, 22.

Smith was shot on Dec. 9, 2018 in a home in the 3200 block of South Oxford Street. He was transported to Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

Anyone with any additional information on this or any other case can call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.