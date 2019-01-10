LIVE STREAM: President Trump visits U.S.-Mexico border
Man accused of threatening Tyler Trent’s family under investigation by FBI, faces federal charges

Posted 2:28 pm, January 10, 2019, by , Updated at 02:31PM, January 10, 2019

John Matthew Pinkham

DELTONA, Fla. — The FBI is now investigating the case of a Florida man accused of making death threats against the family of a Purdue University superfan and cancer activist who died last week.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood tells The Daytona Beach News-Journal that 39-year-old John Pinkham will be extradited to Indiana to face federal charges of intent to injure. He was arrested Monday.

Pinkham is accused of making multiple posts using an alias on 20-year-old Tyler Trent’s Facebook page after news of the former Purdue student’s death. Authorities say the posts included threats of violence at a vigil at the West Lafayette, Indiana, school.

Chitwood says Pinkham denied sending the threats and blamed his girlfriend.

Trent’s battle with bone cancer drew national attention.

A lawyer for Pinkham isn’t listed.

