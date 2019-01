Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Patients and staff members at Riley Children's Health have a special message for the Colts ahead of Saturday's playoff game.

Several patients shared words of encouragement to players as they prepare to battle against the Kansas City Chiefs.

"Good luck, Andrew Luck! Good luck, T.Y.! Good luck Jack Doyle," said Riley patient, Jha'vion Shelton.

GO COLTS!