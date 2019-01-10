ATTENTION SPECTRUM SUBSCRIBERS – CLICK HERE TO DEMAND YOUR REFUND.

Indy Eleven proposes $550M project including soccer stadium

Posted 12:44 pm, January 10, 2019, by , Updated at 12:47PM, January 10, 2019

Rendering courtesy of Indy Eleven

INDIANAPOLIS — A soccer team in Indianapolis is proposing a $550 million development project that would include a 20,000-seat outdoor soccer stadium.

The Indianapolis Business Journal reports the project proposed by Indy Eleven comes as the team seeks to join Major League Soccer. The project includes a financing plan that would require action from the City-County Council and the Legislature.

Team owner Ersal Ozdemir says he envisions the development, called Eleven Park, as a “transformational urban project.” Plans include lodging, offices and retail space, public spaces and an underground parking structure. He says they want “to make a major impact, not just a stadium.”

Plans call for the stadium to be ready for the 2022 season opener. It would be surrounded by apartments and office buildings that offer views of the field.

