Incoming snow prompts Winter Storm Watch in central Indiana this weekend

Winter has come roaring back. Not only have we snapped our 29 day warm streak with above average temperatures, now, we are looking at a Winter Storm to move in by the weekend.

So far, this season, we have only seen .9″ of snow, running over 9″ below average. That makes this the 4th least snowiest season on record, to-date. However, we’ll likely make up for a good bit of that snow by the weekend. A Winter Storm Watch is in place from late Friday night through early Sunday morning.

Snow showers will arrive across central Indiana by early Saturday morning. Have the shovel ready, these showers will remain steady into the afternoon and evening on Saturday before they finally start to taper off on Sunday.

The heaviest snow will fall along our southern counties where anywhere from 3″ to 6″ of snow is possible.

If you’re going to be traveling away from Central Indiana for the weekend, perhaps to see the Colts plays in Kansas City, you will want to plan to leave by early tomorrow morning. Winter Storm Watches and Warnings stretch well to our west and this storm will likely make for tricky travel conditions.

We will continue to update the track, timing, and totals of this storm as we get closer to the weekend.

