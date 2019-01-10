× Hamilton County’s first-ever taco festival headlines weekend packed with fun events around the city

Greater Indianapolis Garage Sale and Marketplace

Indiana State Fairgrounds

Indy’s bargain hunter’s paradise is back at the Indiana State Fairgrounds Blue Ribbon and Champions Pavilions this Saturday, January 12th, from 9 am-6 pm and Sunday, January 13th, from 10 am-4 pm. The Greater Indianapolis Garage Sale and Marketplace will feature 600 booths in two pavilions, offering a plethora of items such as antiques, collectibles, jewelry, new and used clothing, arts and crafts, furniture, electronics and more. Plus, if you own any family heirlooms that you’d like to have appraised, the staff from Southport Antique Mall will be on hand from 11 am-3 pm both days to appraise your items for free!

Click here for more info.

Taco Takedown

Ivy Tech Noblesville

Bring your appetite to Hamilton County’s first taco festival, the Taco Takedown, happening at Ivy Tech in Noblesville this Saturday, January 12th, from 1-7 pm. Enjoy tacos made by local cooks vying for your vote as the best. Participating restaurants include Chuy’s, Verde: Flavors of Mexico in Carmel, Condado Tacos in Broad Ripple, Big Lug Canteen in Nora and Blind Owl Brewery on the northeast side. Plus, Sun King Brewing and Espolòn Tequila will also be on hand, as well as Indiana’s premier Mariachi band, Mariachi Sol Jalisciense. Tickets start at $21 for adults and are only $7 for kids under 10.

Click here for more info.

Indy RV Expo

Indiana State Fairgrounds

Head to the Indy RV Expo from January 5th-13th.at the Indiana State Fairgrounds. The expo will feature the area’s most renowned RV dealers coming together under one roof to offer special show rates, on the spot financing and factory incentives. Hundreds of new model motor homes, fifth wheels, tent campers and travel trailers from 60 of the top name brand manufacturers and parts and accessories will be on display. Experience over 120,000 square feet of RVs and the largest selection of travel trailers, motorhomes, fifth wheelers and toy haulers. Tickets are only $8.

Click here for more info.

Comedian Chris D’Elia

Old National Centre

Stand-up comedian Chris D’Elia is bringing his “Follow the Leader” tour to Indy’s Old National Centre this Friday at 8 pm.

Click here for more info.