Germ fighting light at IU Hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

They stand like sentries, guarding patients from the worst of the worst germs. They are UV-C emitting lights or towers, branded, surficide, which emit light waves so strong, they can kill superbugs.

“That light is sufficiently powerful enough to kill microbes and so it renders the room safe in conjunction with a traditional cleaning,” says William Snyderman of IU Health.

Will Snyderman says these robot like lights have been used at IU Hospital for close to 8 months technicians usually place three in a room: two in opposite corners and one in the bathroom.

“You want to set them up in different angles, so they can get the whole room,” says environmental specialist, Laquita Boone.

The superbugs that these surficide robot lights attack are primarily staph and something called CRE. If someone with a weak immune system is exposed to even a tiny speck of either, it could be fatal. Traditional cleaning is still the first line of defense. But even the experts welcome these new devices.

“We all know how hard it is to make sure everything is clean. So when we have something backing up stuff like this, it’s great and any new technology is going to help,” says Carla Thomson, Environmental Specialist.

The special light bulbs used in this disinfecting system emit, UV-C rays, which are much stronger than the UV-A and UV-B rays used in tanning beds. They take about 20 to 30 minutes to kill the superbugs in a room and once finished are gathered up and moved to another.

For more on surficide or germs which spread in hospital settings, click on the link below.

http://www.surfacide.com/

https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/nightmare-bacteria-widespread-in-u-s-hospitals/