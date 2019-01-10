Cold continues and snow is coming

Click here for current conditions, live radar, and latest weather alerts.

Temperatures will stay below freezing all the way until Friday afternoon. Thursday's high is just 31 degrees. Clouds will filter in and out but I think they'll linger longer north of Indianapolis. Flurries won't amount to anything today. The wind will continue to drop off over the afternoon, becoming nearly calm overnight.

Low pressure is developing SW of us and will push rain through Kansas City on Thursday and Friday (Colts are heading that direction) and then we'll get snow in Indiana on Saturday. Snow will start very early Saturday morning and continue all day long. The freezing line is currently just south of Bloomington. The freezing line determines if the snow makes it all the way to the ground for us or if it melts and hits the ground as rain. If that line shifts north at all over the next 48 hours, expect snow totals to change a lot, especially south of Indianapolis. As of Thursday, we are expecting 2-4" of snow by Sunday AM in Central Indiana. Not a huge snowstorm but certainly enough snow to shovel and mess up the roads.