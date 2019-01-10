2 east side hot spots burglarized within an hour of each other

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Two east side hot spots were burglarized within an hour of each other, and their owners believe there may be a connection.

Coal Yard Coffee sits just 10 minutes from 1205 Distillery on Virginia Avenue. The owner, Michelle Roberts, said the thief chucked two boulders through the coffee shop window shortly after midnight.

“We just thought it was one of those motion sensors tripped by the air moving," Roberts said, explaining that her husband found a different scene. “As he pulled up he saw the roll up garage door open up, and smashed in, and said, ‘Nope,’ called the cops, called everything."

The crook tried to snag the whole cash register, but failed in the process. Roberts is still surprised the person didn't go after anything else in the popular coffee shop known for its philanthropy and community aid.

“That's what we live by, is just giving back to the community," Roberts said. “I think it was just the alarm was screeching, so they were in a rush.”

Around 1:20 a.m., another criminal whipped a boulder through the front window of 1205 Distillery, only that thief was able to make off with cash from the register. Again, nothing else was taken.

“It just stinks because put a lot of time and energy into making this place work," 1205 Distillery Owner Brad Colver said. "Every time someone does something like this it's a few steps back.

CBS4 is working to see if police believe the two are related.