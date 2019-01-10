ATTENTION SPECTRUM SUBSCRIBERS – CLICK HERE TO DEMAND YOUR REFUND.

1 person dead after vehicle strikes INDOT truck at traffic light

Posted 3:55 am, January 10, 2019, by

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a traffic accident on the city’s north side early Thursday morning involving a state vehicle.

It happened shortly after 2 a.m. in the northbound lane of Michigan Rd. just south of the intersection of W. 96th St. According to Indiana State Police investigators, the driver of a car drifted over and struck the rear of an INDOT salt truck that was stopped at the traffic light. The car then spun around before coming to a stop. The driver of a semi-trailer truck witnessed the accident in his rear view mirror and is talking with ISP investigators about what he saw.

This is a developing story with additional details added as they become available.

 

