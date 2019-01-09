Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Woman found dead in car at apartment complex on Indy’s north side

Posted 5:27 am, January 9, 2019, by , Updated at 06:15AM, January 9, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A woman was found dead inside a car that was still running at an apartment complex on the north side of Indianapolis.

The shooting happened around 4:20 a.m. in the 7400 block of Merganser Drive in Woodlake Apartments near Ditch Road and West 73rd Street.

Police do not have any information about the victim’s identity, and they are not releasing any suspect information at this time.

We will update this story when police share more information.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.