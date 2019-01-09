× Winter is back and snow is on the way

Click here for current conditions, live radar, and latest weather alerts.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Central Indiana has been in the midst of a four week long streak of days with warmer than average high temperatures. We managed to squeeze out one more day Wednesday before temperatures fell during the day.

We’ll have a mix of clouds and sunshine Thursday and finally the gusty winds will subside.

Temperatures will be much colder Thursday through the weekend.

We’ve had less than an inch of snow so far this Winter and finally a chance for snow will arrive late Friday through Saturday. Depending on the track of our next weather system some accumulation is possible Saturday.

Our streak of mild weather has continued.

Low temps will fall into the teens overnight.

Our seasonal snow deficit in now 9 inches below average.

We’ll have a sunny Thursday.

Clouds will increase Friday.

Snow will develop Saturday morning.

Snow will continue through Saturday afternoon.

Some accumulation is likely Saturday.

Temps will stay in the 30s through the weekend.