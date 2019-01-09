If you want 2019 to better financially than 2018 you really need to have a plan. It does't have to be complicated, sometimes a simple plan works the best. A plan based foundational aspects of money management can be easy to follow. It requires only six steps. Financial expert Andy Mattingly is in the studio to explain.
Start the year with a simple plan
-
State lawmakers question governor’s tolling decisions
-
City-County Council approves proposal to further restrict free parking hours in Indy
-
Pan Am Tower bought as overhaul of Pan Am Plaza continues
-
Illinois district plans to hire retired officers, allow them to carry weapons on school campuses
-
IN Focus: Indy unveils ambitious climate change plan
-
-
Indy releases ambitious plan to combat climate change as new report outlines economic consequences
-
Noblesville school shooting first responders teach lessons learned from that day
-
New Palestine police raising money to purchase, train new K-9
-
After child’s death in fire, officials urge parents to have a plan
-
Mild weather impacts profits for local snow removal companies: ‘We haven’t even made $60’
-
-
Hamilton County volunteer fire department recovering after theft by one of their own
-
Democrats, now in majority in House, pass funding plan without wall as Trump digs in
-
Sears reaches 11th hour deal to stay in business