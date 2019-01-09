After woman in vegetative state gives birth, police get search warrant to obtain DNA samples from men at facility

PHOENIX – Phoenix police investigators are testing DNA samples from men who work at a Phoenix nursing facility in response to a vegetative patient giving birth there last week, according to KPHO.

Hacienda HealthCare confirmed the search warrant for DNA samples Tuesday evening.

The investigation prompted outrage nationwide last week after KPHO revealed a 29-year-old Native American woman living in a yearslong vegetative state had been impregnated at the facility.

A week after the victim gave birth, Phoenix police have still released next to nothing about the investigation.

The now-former CEO of Hacienda HealthCare, Bill Timmons, has also stayed silent about exactly what he knew and when he knew it.

Several sources close to the case told KPHO that there is much more to be uncovered about the abuse allegations at this facility.

Hacienda HealthCare released the following statement about the DNA search warrant.:

Today, Phoenix Police investigators served a search warrant to obtain DNA from male Hacienda HealthCare staffers. As a company, we welcome this development in the ongoing police investigation. We had consulted attorneys to determine whether it would be legal for our company to compel our employees to undergo DNA testing conducted through Hacienda or for Hacienda to conduct voluntary genetic testing of staffers. We were told it would be a violation of federal law in either instance.

Hacienda stands committed to doing everything in our power to bring this police investigation to a quick conclusion. We will continue to cooperate with Phoenix Police and all other other investigative agencies to uncover the facts in this deeply disturbing, but unprecedented situation.

The San Carlos Apache Tribe also released the following statement Tuesday evening:

Today, the San Carlos Apache Tribe (the “Tribe”) learned of the tragic circumstances surrounding [redacted], an enrolled member of the Tribe.

Chairman Terry Rambler said, “On behalf of the Tribe, I am deeply shocked and horrified at the treatment of one of our members. When you have a loved one committed to palliative care, when they are most vulnerable and dependent upon others, you trust their caretakers. Sadly, one of her caretakers was not to be trusted and took advantage of her. It is my hope that justice will be served.”

Alejandro Benally, Chief of the San Carlos Apache Police Department said, “At this point, this matter falls under the jurisdiction of the Phoenix Police Department. I know Chief Jeri Williams and the Phoenix PD Officers will do all they can to find the perpetrator. SCAPD will assist the Phoenix Police Department in any way possible.”

[Redacted], 29 years old, is a patient at the Hacienda Del Sol in Phoenix, and has been in a persistent vegetative state and coma for over a decade. She recently gave birth to a child while still in a coma.

KPHO also learned Tuesday that the victim’s family has retained an attorney.

Founded as Hacienda de Los Angeles in 1967, Hacienda HealthCare describes itself on its website as “the leading provider of specialized medical care and social services for Arizona’s infants, children and young adults who are medically fragile or chronically ill, including those with developmental disabilities.”

The organization says it offers dozens of programs and services through several nonprofit entities under its umbrella.

According to its website, Hacienda HealthCare serves more than 2,500 people throughout Arizona each year. The facility has 74 certified beds.