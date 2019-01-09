× Police at scene of double shooting in north side subdivision

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD detectives are at the scene of a double shooting Wednesday night on the north side.

Just after 6 p.m., officers were called to a subdivision in the 6800 block of Medallion Drive on the report of a person shot.

Police say both victims are awake but one victim is “semi-conscious.” Their conditions are not known at this time.

Homicide and aggravated assault detectives have been called to the scene.

We have a crew headed to the scene and will update this story once more information becomes available.