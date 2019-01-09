ATTENTION SPECTRUM SUBSCRIBERS – CLICK HERE TO DEMAND YOUR REFUND.

Police at scene of double shooting in north side subdivision

Posted 6:24 pm, January 9, 2019, by , Updated at 07:18PM, January 9, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD detectives are at the scene of a double shooting Wednesday night on the north side.

Just after 6 p.m., officers were called to a subdivision in the 6800 block of Medallion Drive on the report of a person shot.

Police say both victims are awake but one victim is “semi-conscious.” Their conditions are not known at this time.

Homicide and aggravated assault detectives have been called to the scene.

We have a crew headed to the scene and will update this story once more information becomes available.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.