Much colder for rest of week; snow possible this weekend

There have been a few flurries reported in Indianapolis on Wednesday morning, but the bulk of the snow stays in northern Indiana today. We will have more clouds north of the city and more sunshine south.

I highly recommend wearing your winter coat and gloves today! Snow boots won't be needed until the weekend.

Yup, you're reading that right. After 28 days above average, today we tumble to below. Additionally, we'll stay windy so wind chills will be in the teens.

Tonight's low temperature will be the coldest we've had in almost a whole month.

Just a degree warmer Thursday, but it won't be as windy, so a slight improvement if you're a "glass-half-full" kind of person.

We'll stay dry through the end of the work week, but Saturday brings the possibility of snow. It's too early to talk totals because we have to see where that freezing line will actually end up (means the difference between rain and snow). It does look likely that we will, in fact, have measurable snow this weekend.