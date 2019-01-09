× McDonald’s rolling out bacon Big Macs, bacon cheese fries

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Bacon lovers rejoice! Central Indiana McDonald’s restaurants will be adding bacon to three classic items at the end of the month.

On Jan. 30, local McDonald’s stores will unveil Big Mac Bacon burger, Quarter Pounder Bacon burger and Cheesy Bacon Fries.

Here’s a closer look at the three new items:

Big Mac Bacon : An exciting twist on the iconic fan-favorite’s 50-year history, three pieces of thick cut Applewood smoked bacon adorn two 100% all beef patties, lettuce, cheese, pickles, Special Sauce and onions on a sesame seed bun.

Quarter Pounder Bacon : Three pieces of thick cut Applewood smoked bacon added to the hot and deliciously juicy fresh beef burger.

Cheesy Bacon Fries : McDonald ’s World Famous Fries® topped with real cheddar cheese sauce and smoked bacon bits.

“People love bacon, and they love our iconic Big Mac, fresh beef Quarter Pounder burgers and World Famous Fries, so we had to see what would happen if we combined all that tastiness,” said Chef Michael Haracz, McDonald’s Manager of Culinary Innovation. “As a bacon enthusiast myself, I’m proud to say that we’ve done right by bacon fans and I can’t wait for our customers to try these Classics with delicious, thick cut Applewood smoked bacon for themselves.”

The new bacon items will be available for a limited time only.