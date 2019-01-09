ATTENTION SPECTRUM SUBSCRIBERS – CLICK HERE TO DEMAND YOUR REFUND.

Mario’s world: IMS to celebrate 50th anniversary of Andretti’s win in May

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –  The Indianapolis Motor Speedway will become Mario’s playground this May, as the track honors legendary driver Mario Andretti on the 50th anniversary of his 1969 Indy 500 win.

A special anniversary logo designed to celebrate his historic win will adorn the race program, bronze badges, and memorabilia including apparel, collectibles and other special items available for purchase.

And as part of the 50th anniversary celebration beginning May 1, the Speedway Museum will unveil a specially curated exhibit dedicated to Andretti and his remarkable racing career.

“Winning the Indy 500 changed my life,” said Andretti. “It opened so many doors, creating immense opportunities. It was career-changing, and it could’ve been yesterday I remember it so well.”

Andretti won the 53rd running of the Greatest Spectacle in Racing on May 30, 1969, driving the No. 2 STP Oil Treatment machine owned by the late Andy Granatelli.

