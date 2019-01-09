× Longtime Hogsett critic Jim Merritt expected to announce bid for mayor

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.- The Indianapolis mayor’s race is coming into focus.

Republican state Sen. Jim Merritt has scheduled a Thursday press conference to discuss “the future success of Indianapolis,” an event that is widely expected to launch his campaign for mayor.

A critic of Democratic Mayor Joe Hogsett, Merritt spent months discussing a possible run while also holding the political job of Marion County Republican Party chairman. Merritt resigned as GOP chairman Dec. 14, saying he wanted to “take my time and make a decision” on the mayor’s race.

He appears to have reached a decision. Merritt is scheduled to speak at noon in the city’s Butler Tarkington neighborhood, an area that has generated headlines for overcoming violent crime, in part through grassroots activism.

Read the full story from James Briggs and Kaitlin Lange on IndyStar.com.