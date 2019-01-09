× Lawsuit blames Northwestern sorority in death of Lawrence North grad

CHICAGO — The mother of a Northwestern University woman’s basketball player who died in 2017 has sued a sorority claiming hazing by its members led to her suicide.

Felicia Hankins says the hazing of Jordan Hankins by members of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority caused severe anxiety and depression and led to her death in January 2017.

In addition to Chicago-based Alpha Kappa Alpha, the lawsuit filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Chicago names the Gamma Chi undergraduate chapter of the sorority at Northwestern; the Delta Chi Omega graduate chapter of the sorority and sorority executives.

The lawsuit contends Jordan Hankins was “subjected to physical abuse including paddling, verbal abuse, mental abuse, financial exploitation, sleep deprivation, items being thrown and dumped on her, and other forms of hazing intended to humiliate and demean her.”

Alpha Kappa Alpha officials couldn’t be reached for comment Wednesday.

Hankins was recruited out of Lawrence North High School in Indianapolis.