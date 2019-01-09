Indy teen afraid to leave home after stranger approaches her at bus stop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An Indy mom is sending a warning to parents after she said a complete stranger tried to abduct her 16-year-old at a bus stop on Tuesday.

Javon Watts said her daughter was approached by a man in a black PT Cruiser near the corner of Biscayne and Dubarry roads on the east side of Indianapolis.

"Then she said he proceeded to say, 'well you can get in the car and wait with me until your bus comes.' She said at that point she knew something wasn’t right, so she tried to walk away from him," Watts said.

Watts said the stranger started taking photos of her 16 -year-old, but then pulled off when the bus arrived.

"She hasn’t been wanting to leave the house," she said. "She didn’t want to do anything yesterday. She stood by my side the whole time. I had to go get her from school. The school called and said 'this has traumatized your daughter.'"

Watts called Indianapolis police right away. Officers searched the area, but did not find a suspect.

Sgt. John Perrine with Indiana State Police said when it comes to catching these types of criminals, quick action by victims or parents is crucial, and every detail counts.

"The best thing for us is the best description, the best information, recent photographs -- all the information you can give us about your child, about the potential abductor," said Sgt. Perrine. "As much information you can give us allows us to locate the missing child."

Thankfully, Watts’s daughter is safe -- but it’s taught her a lesson.

"You just have to make yourself get the extra strength to get out there," said Watts. "Stand with your child, call a neighbor, have a neighbor sit with your child -- get up and start your car if you have to."

Sgt. Perrine said parents should have conversations with their kids about the do’s and don’ts when it comes to talking to strangers.

A conversation Watts said she has with all of her children.