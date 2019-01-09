× Indy dog that overcame health problems to compete in this year’s Puppy Bowl

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An Indianapolis puppy is making national headlines for his spot in Animals Planet’s Puppy Bowl.

His name is Pistachio. The Maltese spent Wednesday afternoon with IndyCar driver Simon Pagenaud at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

“We made a deal if he wins the Puppy Bowl, I have to win Indy so no pressure on me,” said Pagenaud. “I think he is going to be just fine.”

Pistachio’s story is one of inspiration. He was born with a congenital defect and had to have life-saving emergency surgery.

Staff at Every Dog Counts Rescue says the dog recovered like a champ to compete with dozens of adoptable puppies from rescues across the country.

“Pistachio doesn’t know he has any medical issues at all,” said Dr. Tara Harris, a Riley Children’s Hospital doctor who runs the rescue. “He is a happy little guy, super friendly, loves to play with other dogs, loves meeting new people, loves kids and is really just a sweet little guy.”

Pistachio has been adopted by his foster family. You can show your support for him on game day, Super Bowl Sunday and Every Dog Counts Rescue by purchasing a shirt or hoodie. Click here to learn more.