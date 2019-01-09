Hop into one of Indy’s most unique workouts at JumpFit Indy

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – We are officially a week and a half into 2019.

So, how are those New Year’s fitness resolutions going?

All this month, our Rachel Bogle is taking you to locally-owned fitness studios where you can find some really unique, fun workouts and hopefully stick to that resolution!

It doesn’t get much more unique than what you’ll find at JumpFit Indy inside the Healthplex, located at 3660 Guion Road, just off I-65 on the city’s northwest side.

This high energy, low impact workout might look out of this world, but these space-age boots might actually be the key to a new, more fit you.

At the core of JumpFit Indy is owner and lead instructor Michelle Davis, who immediately fell in love with the rubber-bottomed, seemingly gravity defying boots.

“In 2002, a friend tried to convince me to try the boots and I’ve been in fitness my entire life but I was like ‘No, that’s okay. I’m good,” Davis explained. “Finally, I was convinced to try them and within 30 seconds I was in love and a fanatic…I felt like a kid. I was Tigger on mini trampolines just having a ball.”

Not long after, Davis got certified as a group fitness instructor. Then, in 2013, she officially became a Kangoo Jumps licensed instructor.

For the last 4 years, she’s been building a high energy, judgement-free “Kangoo community” at the Healthplex.

“It was actually a student of mine who came up with it. She goes, ‘Michelle, you just really created a community here where people feel welcome, it’s warm, everybody wants to help,” she said.

Upon walking in to the studio for your first JumpFit Indy class, there’s a few things you can expect: High energy, a warm greeting from Davis and your classmates and a very cute nickname.

“We clap our hands [and] give it up for our Joeys coming in for the first time,” she said.

During a 55-minute class, students burn between 12 and 18 calories per minute. But first, you’ve got to put on the boots, which can be a little intimidating for first timers.

“I try to explain to them, ‘I promise you, there is no judgement here. We just have fun. You’re not supposed to know the moves,” said Davis.

But what is it really like the first time you put on the infamous Kangoo Jumps rebound shoes?

“It’s like a rocking chair. You can’t tip over and so you stay stable. But you have to get used to it at first just staying stationary and getting used to that kind of rocking movement and once you basically start jogging, it’s much easier,” Davis explained.

“You’re getting up and you’re wobbly…then all of sudden you’re like okay this isn’t too bad,” she added.

Four Things You Need to Know About JumpFit Indy:

The rebound boots have actually been around since the 1990’s. They were originally built as rehab boots in Switzerland.

You’ll burn an average of 12-18 calories per minute during one 55-minute class. This workout also creates 80% less impact on knees, hips, spine and joints so it’s a great choice for people with arthritis, former injuries, knee or foot surgery, and other conditions that would limit other forms of exercise.

Davis teaches classes on Tuesdays, Thursday and Saturday nights at the Healthplex. Also, starting on January 20 th , she will also start teaching 2 additional classes at Studio 49 Fitness.

, she will also start teaching 2 additional classes at Studio 49 Fitness. Your first JumpFit Indy class is complimentary, but Davis says students need to go online ahead of time to reserve a class and your boots. She also suggests arriving about 10 minutes early in order to put on the boots and get comfortable

The class itself is split up into sections: Kangoo Power and Kangoo Dance.

We do Kangoo Power first— which is nterval training— and then we will take a breather break before introducing you to Kangoo Dance which is more steady state training and we’re literally doing more of the dance moves,” she said. “So we’ll kind of do a combination of both, we’ll cool it down and do some stretching.”

Although the boots look springy and fun, don’t be deceived. They are incredibly fun, but also provide a very intense workout because –in Davis’ words– the boots don’t do the work for you.

“I have toasted professional athletes and personal trainers in less than 5 minutes,” Davis said. “People will sit and joke, ‘Oh that’s easy.’ And I’m like ‘No, these are 3.5 to 4 pounds on each foot’ and you’re lifting them up.”

Kangoo Jumps rebound boots were actually built as a rehab boot in Switzerland. So when it comes to workouts, many of Davis’ students love not only how fun it is, but also the fact that it puts 80% less impact on knees, hips, spine and joints. This was a huge bonus for Davis who has from spinal stenosis and says the low impact nature of the workout was a major factor for some of her students.

“They have injuries, arthritis, knee surgery, foot surgery,” she said. “They couldn’t work out anymore and they were able to start working out with me.”

The high intensity, music-driven Kangoo jumps workout has even caught the attention of one of Davis’ favorite musicians.

“RedFoo is one of my favorite artists… So I had done a [workout class] video to his song ‘Party Train’ and I put it out on Facebook video,” she recalled. “All of a sudden I get this comment and it says ‘RedFoo: Love these boots! Love this song!’ And I’m like, ‘Okay what joker is playing a trick on me, pretending to be RedFoo?’ So I looked into it and I was like, “Oh my gosh! It’s really him!”

For more information about JumpFit Indy, check out their website by clicking here. To see more photos and reviews by local Yelpers, check out their Yelp profile. You can also connect with them via Facebook,Instagram and Twitter.

