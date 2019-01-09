ATTENTION SPECTRUM SUBSCRIBERS – CLICK HERE TO DEMAND YOUR REFUND.

Duke Energy contributes $500,000 to help Hoosiers manage bills

Posted 4:26 pm, January 9, 2019

PLAINFIELD, Ind. – If you’re struggling to manage your energy bill, Duke Energy has announced plans to help Hoosiers out.

The energy company said Wednesday that help managing energy bills is available for any customer who may be experiencing financial hardship, including workers affected by the federal government shutdown, which is moving into its third week.

“While the government shutdown is a very visible issue now, we recognize that unforeseen hardships can happen to anyone at any time,” said Lesley Quick, Duke Energy’s vice president of revenue services. “To assist our customers who are having difficulties paying their bills, we have long offered programs and assistance agencies to help.”

For customers who are unable to commit to specific dates for payments, Duke Energy partners with local assistance agencies across our service areas, who distribute funds to individuals in need.

They distributed $500,000 to Helping Hand and their own Energy Assistance Program to help Hoosiers going through hardships.

Additionally, customers who have more than 12-months of usage history at their current residence may qualify billing and payment plans that gives customers the option of levelized monthly payments.

Residential customer service specialists are available Monday – Friday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in Indiana. The number is 800-521-2232.

