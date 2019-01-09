Community Food Box placed outside of Indy restaurant selling $1,000 fried chicken dinner

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Two years ago, Indianapolis resident Sierra Nuckols recognized a problem in the Circle City. After the closure of four Double 8 grocery stores, thousands of residents were living in food deserts. Without a long-term solution in sight, she took matters into her own hands and started the Community Food Box Project.

The food boxes are stocked with free food for anyone who needs it.

The Community Food Box Project recently hit a milestone – Nuckols just installed her 50th food box. And the location it was installed was thoughtfully planned.

Nuckols partnered with Irvington Vinyl & Books to install the box near the intersection of East 10th Street and Tecumseh Street outside new restaurant Beholder.

The restaurant may sound familiar because it’s been in the news recently for an “inappropriate” mural depicting two bunnies having sex and for selling a $1,000 fried chicken dinner.

Nuckols says the food box was intentionally installed there to show the “juxtaposition of a restaurant where the dinner bill can tally to over $100 and a food box serving free food to local residents who can’t afford a meal at all.”

Elysia Smith, owner of Irvington Vinyl & Books, is offering a 10 percent discount on purchases to anyone who brings in a non-perishable item to donate.